TV Q&A: Multiple factors doomed 'The Son'

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I really liked the series "The Son" with Pierce Brosnan and wonder if it will be back. I found it very entertaining. Do you have any info on it?

A: The series, which aired on AMC, ended after two seasons and a total of 20 episodes. Nellie Andreeva of Deadline.com said the series, which was canceled shortly before its second season premiered, "did draw respectable viewership though it was old-skewing" (which is bad for commercial-carrying programs such as those on AMC). In addition, Andreeva said Brosnan "had signed a short-term contract which is the case with many movie stars who do TV series these days."

Q: What happened to the network show where all the characters lived in the same New York City building? They were diverse and seemed to know each other like a communal family. I think the title had "neighbor" in it. I liked the concept.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A: I believe you are referring to "The Village," an NBC drama about the people in and around a Brooklyn apartment building, which the network clearly thought could be another "This Is Us." It did not meet NBC's ratings expectations and was canceled after a single season, though then and since I hear from fans of the program.