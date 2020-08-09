TV Q&A: More 'Modern Love' is on the way

In addition, some programs are given the creative license for running times that do not fit the standard half-hour or hour, if that's what the shows' makers want to tell their stories. Listings in onscreen program guides have gotten better about citing the odd times, although not perfectly. I often add a minute or two to the running time of a scheduled recording in my DVR because of that.

A related but separate issue involves show times that get moved to odd starts and stops because of live sports events airing before them. (Yes, I'm looking at Sunday nights.) Again, the best idea is to add lots of extra time when scheduling your recordings.

Q: Our favorite '90s TV program was the warm but quirky "Northern Exposure". I heard a rumor there may be a reboot or spinoff in the works? It would be perfect for these difficult times.

A: The comedy-drama about a doctor working in a strange Alaska town had many pleasures during its 1990-95 run. It's not surprising there have been calls for its return or rebooting. Talk was especially intense in 2018, but nothing was actually produced. Rob Morrow, who starred in the series for most of its run, said in a November 2019 interview on WGN radio that a reboot was still in the works. "It is a struggle" to make it happen, he said, "and I don't know why."