You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: What happened to "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," my favorite game show?
A: You're not the only one who has asked about the American adaptation of the British game show. But the series has ended after a long run, including 20 years in prime time and syndication. The prime-time version launched to huge numbers on ABC in 1999 but the network's excessive use of the show – running it almost every night – wearied audiences, and it ended in 2002. (There were brief attempts to bring it back in 2004 and 2009.) But 2002 also saw the series move into broadcast syndication and remain there until the company behind it tersely announced its end this year.
Regis Philbin was the original host. Meredith Vieira was the first host of the syndicated version, then followed by Cedric the Entertainer, Terry Crews and Chris Harrison. And that's my final answer – to this question.
Q: As an avid "Star Trek" fan, I would love to know if a fourth theatrical movie is about to arrive in theaters. The first (and the best) appeared in 2009, the second in 2013, the third in 2016. If a fourth film is coming, I will be the first in line!
A: The future is hazy for a new "Star Trek" film, fourth with Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto starring, and the fourteenth if you count earlier efforts showcasing the original "Star Trek" team and "Star Trek: The Next Generation." There's been talk about one since around the time that "Star Trek Beyond" premiered in 2013. But reports in January of this year said the so-called "Star Trek 4" had been shelved (in Deadline.com's word). Forbes's Scott Mendelson said at the time that "Star Trek" just did not seem like a big event in contrast to franchises such as "Star Wars," the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the "Fast & Furious" films. And, he added, the franchise has a healthy life on TV again, thanks to "Star Trek: Discovery."
Then what would get masses of moviegoers buzzing about big-screen "Star Trek" again? How about Quentin Tarantino? He's been interested in directing an R-rated "Star Trek" and talked about it while promoting his "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood." Making that even more tantalizing is Tarantino's claim that his next film, his 10th, will also be his last, so would that be "Star Trek"? And would you be the first in line for that?
Q: I am wondering what happened to "The Book of John Gray" on the OWN channel. I saw on YouTube that John Gray was having trouble in his marriage. Could that be the reason that is it not on?
A: Gray, lead pastor of Relentless Church in Greenville, S.C., has been public about difficulties in his marriage, even suggesting he and his wife Aventer came close to divorce. (He also sparked some criticism last year after giving Aventer a $200,000 Lamborghini as an anniversary present.) But an OWN representative said only this: "We enjoyed having The Book of John Gray as a part of our unscripted programming lineup over three seasons since 2016. There are no plans at this time for new episodes."
Q: In the 1950s or '60s there was a movie entitled "Tom Brown's School Days," similar to "Oliver Twist" and "Great Expectations." Do you know what has become of this movie?
A: The novel by Thomas Hughes (variously written with "School Days" or "Schooldays") has inspired four movies – in 1916, 1940, 1951 and 2005 -- as well as a British miniseries that aired on "Masterpiece Theatre" in 1973. The miniseries is on DVD, as are the 1940 and 2005 versions. I have seen a DVD of the 1951 version for sale, but it is in a European format that is not compatible with many U.S. DVD players.