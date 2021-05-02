TV Q&A: Meloni's departure was shock to many

Q: Recently one of my local TV stations featured a Western called “Guns of Paradise.” The male lead was an actor named Lee Horsley. He looked very familiar, but I have been unable to find anyone who remembers other roles he played. Is he still acting or retired?

A: Tall Texan Lee Horsley, now in his mid-sixties, has still shown up on-screen from time to time; writer-director Quentin Tarantino included Horsley in both “The Hateful Eight” and “Django Unchained.” But his screen-acting heyday was in the ‘80s and ‘90s, where his TV series included “Nero Wolfe,” “Matt Houston,” “Bodies of Evidence,” “Hawkeye” and “Paradise” (later known as “Guns of Paradise”). You might also have seen him in miniseries such as “North and South Book II” and “Crossings,” as well as several TV movies and the big-screen adventure “The Sword and the Sorcerer.”

Q: I was a huge fan of the TV series “Monk” with Tony Shalhoub. I think I have seen every episode about 50 times. About a month ago a friend said they were going to make a made-for-TV movie with Shalhoub reprising his role. I am wondering if the rumor is true.

A: There was talk about 10 years ago about a TV-movie reunion of the 2002-2009 series, but it did not happen, reportedly because of budgetary concerns. In May 2020, Shalhoub did play Adrian Monk again in a short pandemic-themed piece for Peacock’s “At-Home Variety Show.” It also featured “Monk” co-stars Ted Levine, Traylor Howard and Jason Gray-Stanford, as well as a closing note where Shalhoub says he and his wife, Brooke Adams, had both had COVID-19. You can still find the piece, titled “Mr. Monk Shelters in Place,” on Peacock with the "At-Home Variety Show" listing.

