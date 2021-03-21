TV Q&A: Mankiewicz family all over show biz

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Are Ben Mankiewicz of Turner Classic Movies and Josh Mankiewicz of “Dateline NBC” distant cousins?

A: No. They are brothers, with Josh the elder. They are the sons of Frank Mankiewicz, the journalist, political operator and former president of NPR; Frank died in 2014. For those of you aware of other celebrities named Mankiewicz, Frank was the son of Herman Mankiewicz, famous as co-writer of “Citizen Kane” with Orson Welles; Herman was played by Gary Oldman in the recent movie “Mank.” Herman’s brother Joseph was another Hollywood legend, whose credits include writing and directing the classic “All About Eve.”

Q: How could CBS cancel “Mom”? It is such a good show.

A: “Mom” is also a show that, as I mentioned awhile back, lost a major player before this season. Anna Faris, who played Christy, departed, reportedly to pursue other opportunities. The remaining cast, headed by the marvelous Allison Janney, is still strong. And, according to some reports, the ratings remained good even with some slippage post-Faris. But there may have been other factors at work.