TV Q&A: 'Manifest' returning, but when not known

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: What is the current status of the show "Manifest"?

A: NBC has ordered another season of the series, but I cannot say exactly when it will be back.

Q: There was a TV movie in the late '70s to early '80s about a high school band called "Cotton Candy." It was a great period piece and I would love to have it on video. Has it ever been issued on DVD or VHS?

A: That is not just any TV movie. The 1978 film was directed by Ron Howard, written by Ron and his brother Clint (with their father Rance as an associate producer). Rance and Clint are in the movie, along with Charles Martin Smith and Manuel Padilla Jr., both of whom had been in "American Graffiti" along with Ron. But I do not know of an authorized release on DVD or VHS (and I do not recommend bootlegs). Nor did it pop up on the major streaming services. There is a copy of it on YouTube, but even the person who put it there admits the image quality is terrible.

Q: I have a question about "The Conners." It seems to me long ago on "Roseanne" that Jackie had a son. And I think I remember Roseanne having another baby boy. Neither of them has been mentioned in the new show. Do you know why?