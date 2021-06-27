TV Q&A: 'Manifest' future remains a mystery

A: “Night Stalker,” a tepid reworking of the horror tale, starred Stuart Townsend as reporter Carl Kolchak, Cotter Smith as his boss Tony Vincenzo and Gabrielle Union as Perri Reed, a crime reporter for the publication where Kolchak worked. The series was a big failure, airing for just six episodes from September to November 2005. That left four unaired episodes which, according to “The Complete Directory to Prime Time Network and Cable Shows,” were later shown on cable.

That failure echoed the fate of the previous series. Two hit made-for-TV movies, “The Night Stalker,” and “The Night Strangler,” in 1972 and 1973 indicated an appetite for the monster-hunting Kolchak, then played by Darren McGavin. But a weekly series again starring Gavin lasted just the 1974-75 TV season. Though flawed, the series has a cult following to this day – and it was still better than the reboot.

Q: I'm 84 years old and a lifelong fan of Western movies. Considering the perfect cast of actors, including Alan Ladd, the great work of director George Stevens, the story and the beautiful scenery, I think "Shane" is the best Western ever made. Your opinion, please.

A: Well, "Shane" is pretty great. But I lean toward "The Searchers." An American Film Institute survey of the best Westerns lists "Shane" as third, behind top-ranked "The Searchers" and "High Noon." The most recent version of the Sight & Sound poll ranks "The Searchers" highest among Westerns – in seventh place among all films. "The Searchers" also has a top cast led by John Wayne in one of his best roles, direction by John Ford, script by Frank S. Nugent (based on Alan LeMay's novel) and extraordinary visuals.

