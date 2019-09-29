You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: I'm loving the HGTV show "A Very Brady Renovation" and was wondering how many "Brady Bunch" shows there were, and how long each lasted. I remember the original series, a cartoon and a variety show.
A: Buckle up. First, there was "The Brady Bunch," the story of a lovely lady, etc. etc., from 1969 to 1974. While that was on, there was also a cartoon show, "The Brady Kids" (1972-74). "The Brady Bunch Hour," the variety show, aired for a few months in 1977. Then came a TV movie, "The Brady Girls Get Married," with Marcia and Jan's weddings, in 1981; it led into a briefly seen series "The Brady Brides." The TV movie "A Very Brady Christmas" was one of the most-watched TV movies of 1988, and its success inspired "The Bradys," a dramatic series, in 1990. That series was also short-lived.
"The Brady Bunch Movie," a big-screen parody with new actors in the main roles, premiered in 1995, followed by "A Very Brady Sequel" in 1996. "The Brady Bunch in the White House," a TV movie sequel to the big-screen comedies, premiered in 2002. And I haven't even gotten into specials such as "Bradymania" (1993) and "Brady Bunch Home Movies" (1995), or guest appearances on other shows, because this recap could never end.
And now we have "A Very Brady Renovation," which demonstrated the ongoing appeal of the Bradys when its premiere was the most-watched HGTV show in more than 2 years. So you should not be surprised to learn that a special holiday episode of "Renovation" will come later this year.
Q: What happened to "Pickler & Ben"? I loved that show.
A: The daytime chat series with Kellie Pickler and Ben Aaron has ended after two seasons. The last new episodes aired in May, though reruns continued through the summer. The show was syndicated -- meaning it was sold to individual stations or groups, instead of airing through a network -- and had a hard time getting into major markets, Aaron said in a Facebook video. Although it hoped to get more spots this fall, it instead found new competitors taking up space, Aaron said. (New talk shows include Kelly Clarkson's and Tamron Hall's.) That left the show "kicked to the curb," Pickler said in the video.
Hey, TV is tough. As I mentioned a few months ago, Clarkson's show also spelled the demise of Steve Harvey's when his distributor decided to focus on Clarkson's series instead.
Q: I thoroughly enjoyed the first season of "The Kominsky Method" on Netflix. Has it been renewed?
A: Yes. The comedy-drama starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin will be back for a second season Oct. 25.
Q: Is Elias Koteas of "Chicago PD" starring or having a role in another TV show? Will we see more of his talent?
A: Fans lamented when his "Chicago PD" character met an untimely end, but Koteas is not done with acting. He's in "Cipher," the pilot for a possible Syfy series about a 13-year-old boy who has had secret military technology planted in his brain.
Q: What happened to the hot actor who played Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend on "Shades of Blue"? I'd love to see him in another series!
A: Gino Anthony Pesi, who played James Nava on the now-concluded NBC drama, has a recurring role in the drama "Ambitions" on OWN. New episodes of the show -- which stars Robin Givens, Brian White and Essence Atkins -- begin airing Nov. 12. You can find earlier episodes online at www.oprah.com/app/ambitions-full-episodes.html. You will need to sign in via your TV service provider.