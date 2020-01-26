TV Q&A: Lauren Graham is keeping busy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: Settle a bet. An early TV show was about a society in which everyone had brain implants so they could constantly receive information. Since they were constantly bombarded with information, they didn't have the ability to analyze or evaluate the information. I believe the flow of information was called "the stream." The central character had suffered a head injury and couldn't be implanted, so he was considered an enemy. Was this an "Outer Limits" or a "Twilight Zone"? Of course, such a society with people addicted to a constant information stream could never happen in reality.

A: Pretty funny ending there. The episode you remember was on "The Outer Limits" and was called "Stream of Consciousness." But it's not quite as old as you think. "The Outer Limits" originally aired from 1963 to 1965, then was revived in the mid-'90s. "Stream of Consciousness" premiered in 1997, during the third season of the newer "Limits." One of the places you can see it again is on Hulu, which carries both the original "Outer Limits" and the later version.

Q: Has there ever been a married and constantly working couple of actors who were married as long and worked as much as John McIntire and Jeanette Nolan?