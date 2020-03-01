TV Q&A: 'Katy Keene' show started as comic

You have questions. I have some answers, many from the pop-culture vault.

Q: In the early '60s there was a comic book called "Katy Keene." Is that where the TV show got started?

A: Yes. The CW series is a spinoff of "Riverdale," which reimagines Archie Comics characters. And "Katy Keene," according to the network, "follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters -- fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and "It Girl" Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) -- as they chase their 20-something dreams in New York City ... together." The comic book Keene has also been seen as an inspiration for fashion choices by singer Katy Perry. Back in 2014, BuzzFeed offered a detailed comparison of images of the two Katys. But Perry told Rolling Stone that any suggestion she had copied the comic was "crazy."

Q: Could you let me know what happened to Harve Presnell, who was in the movie "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" with Debbie Reynolds? He has this great voice, but I cannot find any other movies that he made.