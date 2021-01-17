TV Q&A: 'Judge Judy' won't adjourn permanently

Q: I enjoy watching a Canadian TV show entitled "The Listener," on a local broadcast TV station. What is the name of the lead actor whose character’s name is "Toby"? (The closing credits whiz by quickly.) He portrays a mind reader who is a consultant to a big city police department. It appears to be a well-written and well-acted show. What else can you tell us about it?

A: The series originally aired on Canadian television from 2009 to 2014. Craig Olejnik starred as Toby Logan, a paramedic with telepathic powers who helps law enforcement. You may also know Olejnik from “Runaway,” a 2006 series which starred Donnie Wahlberg, and episodes of “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” a 2014-18 series starring Lisa Edelstein.

Q: In around 2016 when Donald Trump won the presidential election, there was an episode of “Law and Order: SVU" about a political candidate that I guess hit too close to home since NBC decided not to air it. Will that episode ever be shown?

A: The episode, called “Unstoppable” and reportedly featuring Gary Cole as a Trump-like candidate facing accusations from several women, was originally set to air before the 2016 presidential election. Variety noted at the time that the episode was “highly scrutinized” by NBC and the show’s production company and was “said to have undergone story adjustments along the way, changes that raised eyebrows among some ‘SVU’ writers and actors.” The telecast was postponed twice before the election, and by 2017 NBC was saying it would probably never air. From what I can find, that still holds true.

