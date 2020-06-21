TV Q&A: 'JAG' cliffhanger never was resolved

A: You are not crazy. In the '80s there was indeed a pilot called "Hardcase" starring Beau Kayser as tough cop Harding Casey, with Mickey Rourke as the villain. Said one review: "The trouble with 'Hardcase' is it's too darn hard. Mr. Kayser speaks in a Clint Eastwood teeth-clenched whisper, and he's just too derivatively stony. Even the convict, played by Mr. Rourke at his most menacingly greasy, is an exaggeratedly rotten apple." Of course, Rourke still managed to have a career. So did Beau Kazer (as his name was more often spelled), especially as Brock Reynolds on "The Young and the Restless." He died in 2014.

Q: Can you find out if a sequel for the movie "Passengers" with Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt is in the works? This is one of my favorite movies and I want to know what happened next.

A: Although the movie was somewhat successful, it was designed to avoid a sequel. Chris Pratt told CinemaBlend that "Passengers" is "an entirely complete story," and Jennifer Lawrence said that "the end is the end."

Q: Over the years, several classic TV shows have been made or reimagined into big screen movies or have been revived on some other media platform. There was a series called "Land of The Giants" (currently running on MeTV). Has there ever been any serious talk of any sort of a revival of this series? Handled right it could be a success.