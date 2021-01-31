TV Q&A: Island in Allstate ad really exists

Q: Back in the late 1990s there was a rumor they were thinking of remaking “The Rockford Files” with Dermot Mulroney as Jim Rockford. Can you find anything about why the remake did not happen?

A: “The Rockford Files” is a TV classic, thanks to engaging writing and, of course, James Garner’s performance. But Hollywood is always looking for ways to reuse old ideas, and “Rockford” was not spared such treatment. In 2010 (later than you remember), a new version of the show was planned with Dermot Mulroney as private-eye Rockford and an off-camera team including Steve Carell and “House” mastermind David Shore. But the result, said Josef Adalian of Vulture.com, was “a pilot so bad it seemed like a crime.” The pilot, Adalian wrote in 2010, was “more rehash than reinvention,” with an underwhelming performance by Mulroney and lackluster direction. A recutting improved it, but not enough to get the show picked up. And a top NBC executive who wanted to see the new “Rockford” happen departed her job in 2011.

Q: Why is Drew Carey letting his hair and beard grow? I don’t think it becomes him. I hope he shaves soon!

A: The new look is a result of the pandemic, which put Carey-hosted “The Price Is Right” on a months-long hiatus last year. While the show was shut down, Carey told “CBS This Morning,” “I had a lot of time for introspection. A lot of spiritual growth this summer. Part of me wanted to reflect it with a different look. So (I thought) let me just grow a beard and see what it looks like. And then I liked it when it came out and I kept it."

Reach Rich Heldenfels at P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0