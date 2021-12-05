TV Q&A: Is 'Bosch' really gone for good?

A: The detective drawn from the novels of Michael Connelly will indeed have a new TV life, in a series to stream on IMDb TV sometime in 2022. To be called “Bosch: Legacy,” the series picks up about two years after the end of the “Bosch” series, according to an interview with Connelly in the Tampa Bay Times. “It will focus on three characters from the original series: Bosch (Titus Welliver), now working as a private detective; Honey ‘Money’ Chandler (Mimi Rogers), who last time we saw her was a high-powered defense attorney who’d been the victim of a murder attempt; and Bosch’s daughter, Maddie (Madison Lintz), who is now an officer with the LAPD,” the Tampa Bay Times said. “Some of the plot arc will carry over from the final season of ‘Bosch,’ Connelly said, but his 2016 novel ‘The Wrong Side of Goodbye’ will be the basis for much of the season.”