TV Q&A: How does 'Love It or List It' really work?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: When the selected family on “Love It or List It” allows Hillary to renovate and decorate their home to achieve the look they would like versus buying a new home, they obviously would be out of the house when the renovation is going on. Does HGTV cover the cost of their temporary living arrangements? If the owners choose to list the house, is it generally sold with updated interiors and furnishings we see on the show or would any of that be removed prior to the house being sold? If the owners keep the house, do they pay for any of the renovation and decoration costs, or would that be one of the perks in being selected for the show that those fees are waived?

A: According to HGTV, “We do not cover the cost of the homeowners’ temporary living arrangements while their home is being renovated, except in the case of some unexpected circumstances such as delays due to COVID.” Second, “The homeowners always pay for the renovation and they are given the opportunity to purchase the furnishings and décor used for the staging. What they don’t purchase is removed from the home.” And third, to be clear, even when furnishings are removed, “the renovations remain intact.”

By the way, “Love It or List It” will begin a new season in early August 2021.