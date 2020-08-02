TV Q&A: How did Howie Han on '9-1-1' get his nickname?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Q: On the series "9-1-1," the character Howie Han, played by Kenneth Choi, is nicknamed Chimney. Have they revealed yet how he got that nickname? If they have, I missed it.

A: You did not miss it. The show has dropped some hints, including that the reason for the name is not one you can tell on TV. But it has yet to offer a full explanation. Maybe it will come out when the show resumes production later this year for a new season to premiere early in 2021.

Q: "Vikings" seemed to end very abruptly with the Rus ready to march on the Vikings. Is it coming back or did I just miss some episodes?

A: It is coming back, although you may also have missed something. The most recent episode (in February) had, as Erik Kain of Forbes.com put it, "a weirdly disjointed battle between the massive Rus army and the disappointingly feeble Viking forces attempting to repel them." Kain said "the battle scene was incredibly hard to follow."