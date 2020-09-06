TV Q&A: How did '48 hours' get its name?

A: That was "Ivan the Terrible," a comedy on CBS for five weeks in 1976. Lou Jacobi starred as Ivan, a hotel waiter in Moscow who shared a small apartment with nine other people.

Q: What ever happened to John Nettles of "Midsomer Murders"? Why switch over to his cousin as chief inspector?

A: Nettles left the series in 2011 after appearing in more than 200 episodes over 14 years. He reportedly said at the time that he was getting too old for the role, and "it's always wise to leave people wanting more, rather than be booed off the stage because you bored them." He continued to act, including in "Poldark," as well as pursuing other projects.

Q: Television keeps advertising a Drew Barrymore talk show starting in September in the time slot for "Hot Bench," which I enjoy. Is it being canceled or moved to another time slot?