TV Q&A: Hershey commercial has long history

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: My question is about the delightful Hershey Kisses Christmas commercial where the Kisses jingle while the melody "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" is heard. When did it make its debut? I am thinking several years ago. It is one of the few ads that never gets old.

A: Would you believe it is more than 30 years old? The longest running ad for a Hershey brand, it premiered in 1989. After a production company had made some stop-motion ads with the Kisses for Hershey, a Hershey brand manager asked for a Christmas-themed item. As the Morning Call newspaper reported, he "did not have authorization to make it ... but he felt confident he'd be able to convince his boss to run it." So began the long TV run.

Until this year the ad remained the same "apart from an update to high-definition CGI animation in 2016 and, in 2018, a digital extension online where one could play the bells and create a new tune," says another Morning Call report. A new version for 2020 reportedly includes a little girl taking the Kisses to add to peanut-butter blossoms.

Q: Is there going to be a fifth season of "Animal Kingdom"?