TV Q&A: 'Hawaii Five-O' over by mutual decision

A: CBS's announcement and statement from the principals implied that this was a mutual decision, not a cancellation. Neliie Andreeva of deadline.com noted that the show has done well for the network as well as overseas, where it has been shown in 200 countries. Still, Andreeva said contracts with stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan "are up at the end of this season. O'Loughlin suffered a serious back injury during the early seasons of the show and has been dealing with effects from it ever since." Talk about O'Loughlin leaving has been around for several years; medical treatment kept him going but, Andreeva said, "I hear this time around, he felt he could not continue."