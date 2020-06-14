TV Q&A: Hallmark Channel actors not related

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I watch the Hallmark Channel's movies. Two actors, Andrew Walker and Paul Greene, look very much alike. Are they related?

A: Not as far as I can find. But they are both Canadian, as are many Hallmark actors. Between them Greene and Walker have about two dozen Hallmark credits, many of them for Christmas movies.

Q: There is an episode of "Law & Order" called "Baby It's You." The episode never named the offender, but I remember an additional episode in which the offender was finally revealed. Do you know why the second episode has never been shown?

A: It has, but not as a "Law & Order" episode. "Baby It's You," from 1997, was the first part of a crossover between "L&O" and "Homicide: Life on the Streets." Baltimore detectives from "Homicide" appeared on "L&O," then stars of the latter series appeared in the "Homicide" episode, also called "Baby It's You." Since the shows are distributed separately, you don't as a rule find "Homicide" mixed with "L&O." But DVD sets of "Homicide" and "Law & Order" have included both parts of this story and other crossovers as extras.

Q: I know 2020 was the final year for the series "Supernatural." Did it end? It just disappeared months ago. Any more episodes?