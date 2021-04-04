TV Q&A: 'Good Doctor' wife likely not returning

You have questions. I have some answers, including about some missing persons on TV.

Q: One of my favorite shows is “The Good Doctor,” but I have not seen Dr. Glassman's wife lately. Did her character get COVID or did the actress leave the show? Will we see her in any episodes this season?

A: A fan of Sheila Kelley, who plays Aaron Glassman’s wife Debbie on the series, recently hoped on Twitter that Debbie would be seen more often this season. “You and me both,” Kelley replied, “but ... alas ... Disney+ called.” Last fall she said she had been cast on “Turner & Hooch,” a Disney+ adaptation of the Tom Hanks movie but that she would still try to be on “The Good Doctor.” Now that sounds less likely. Kelley also has a female-empowerment system called S Factor (sfactor.com). You can see more about it, and how pole-dancing is part of the program, in the current Netflix documentary “Strip Down, Rise Up.” As for Aaron, he is still seeing plenty of Debbie off-camera, since Richard Schiff, who plays Aaron, is married to Kelley in real life. You can see how smitten they are in Kelley’s Twitter feed, @thesheilakelley.

Q: After missing several episodes of “NCIS,” I watched it the other night and Maria Bello wasn't there. Can you tell me what happened to her character?