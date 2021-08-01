TV Q&A: Going back in time to remember sitcom

You have questions. I have some answers, including some visits to the TV history vault.

Q: I recall a sitcom that hit the airwaves during the late 1950s. The main character was a man named Tom. He was the only male in his home. His wife's TV name was Fran, her mother was Irene and his daughters were Carol, Debbie and Sissie. Tom was also the owner of a lady dog and bird. Do you remember the name of the show and how long it ran?

A: That was “The Tom Ewell Show,” which aired on CBS for a single season in 1960-61. You may remember Ewell for his movie roles in “The Seven Year Itch” (which he had also starred in on Broadway) and “The Girl Can’t Help It,” as well as a recurring role on the TV series “Baretta.” He passed away in 1994. On the sitcom, he played a real estate agent dealing with all the women in his life: Fran (played by Marilyn Erskine), Irene (Mabel Albertson), Carol {Cindy Robbins), Debbie (Sherry Alberoni) and Sissie (Eileen Chesis).

Q: While watching an old episode of “The Rat Patrol” I noticed one of the actors was Eric Braeden of “The Young & The Restless” but the name given in the credits was Hans Gudegast. Are Gudegast and Braeden one in the same? If so, what prompted the name change?