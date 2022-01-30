TV Q&A: 'Godfather of Harlem' back for third season

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Is there going to be any kind of sequel to “Godfather of Harlem”?

A: The series starring Forest Whitaker has been picked up for a third, 10-episode season on Epix, with production scheduled to begin sometime this summer. According to Epix: “Season Three will find Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker) continuing to battle for control of Harlem, with other aspirants to the throne, namely the Cuban Mafia from neighboring Spanish Harlem. Taking on the Cuban mob will put Bumpy, his loved ones, and his community in the crosshairs of not only the rival Italians, but ruthless Latin assassins and, ultimately, the CIA.”

Q: What ever happened to Kodi, the blind and autistic young man who won “America’s Got Talent” a few years ago?

A: Kodi Lee, who won “AGT” in its 14th season in 2019, “continues to pursue his musical career and his dream to be a ‘rock star’ performing for thousands of fans,” according to his website, kodileerocks.com. You can catch up on his activities there. You can also find him on Twitter (@kodileerocks), Instagram (kodileerocks) and Tik Tok (@officialkodileerocks)

Q: Will a new season of “Perry Mason” be airing anytime soon?

A: The HBO drama is in production for its second season but there’s no announced air date yet. Here is HBO’s rundown of what’s coming in the series: “Months after the end of the Dodson trial, Perry’s (Matthew Rhys) moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he’s even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It’s the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work that criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn’t much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he’s been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry’s pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.”

Q: I am wondering if a certain number of seasons of the new “All Creatures Great and Small” has been committed to, or if it just depends on viewer interest. I never saw the original, but I understand it ran for several seasons.

A: Viewer interest does help determine whether a show keeps going, but the interest in “All Creatures” has been high. Besides the second season, which is currently airing on “Masterpiece,” a third and a fourth season will be coming. Production of new episodes will reportedly begin this spring. Keep in mind that the seasons are not as long as for some U.S. shows; the second run consists of six episodes and a bonus Christmas telecast. The previous series based on James Herriot’s books consisted of seven seasons, spread from 1978 to 1990.

Reach Rich Heldenfels at P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0