TV Q&A: 'DTWS' fans sound off on Banks' hosting

And one more (from many others):

I like Tyra on other shows, but this is not for her. It seems she is trying to place more emphasis on herself more than the dancers. She is not right for this hosting job. I know Disney/ABC are trying to get younger viewers, but they need to remember some of their loyal viewers are older (I'm in my early 70s). I'm just glad I DVR the show since I like to watch it when convenient for me, but now I can skip the parts where there is Tyra and any nonsense going on with her.

A: And what do we do with all this? The ratings for "DWTS" are not what they once were (as is the case with most broadcast shows), but it has been competitive in the pandemic-fractured prime-time landscape. Banks may be drawing in some viewers, at least for time-delayed viewing for incidents like the elimination foul-up on Oct. 5, or to see her occasional struggles with a live format.

And, as I've said before, the idea of the show as a dance competition slips when you look at the glammed-up routines, the pushing of personalities over dancing skill, and other elements. (One reader's long-standing complaint is about the use of non-Latin music with Latin dances when the type of music "is so important to how the dance is executed.") We'll just have to see if ABC still thinks this change was necessary or recognizes its mistake.