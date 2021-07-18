TV Q&A: 'Downton Abbey' waltz really two pieces

Q: Why did Gregory Sierra, who played Chano on “Barney Miller,” leave the show after only two seasons. His character worked well with others.

A: Sierra was fine in the police comedy’s ensemble, but he reportedly left for what appeared to be a better gig – as the lead in a sitcom, “A.E.S. Hudson Street,” from the same producer as “Barney Miller.” Unfortunately, "Hudson" was not a success. Sierra, however, went on to dozens of other roles in movies and TV. He was 83 when he died of cancer earlier this year.

Q: I am enjoying reruns of the original “MacGyver” TV series. What can you tell me about Richard Dean Anderson? I don’t believe he did any other TV shows.

A: You underestimate Minnesota-born Anderson, now 71, whose career is covered in great detail on the fan site RDAnderson.com, which bears an endorsement from the actor. Focusing just on regular series work since “MacGyver,” he has starred in two other shows: “Legend” (1995) and “Stargate SG-1." The latter program had him as a regular from 1997 to 2005 and a guest star in two more seasons; he made guest appearances in two more seasons and in two spinoffs. Anderson also recurred in episodes of “Fairly Legal” in 2011.

