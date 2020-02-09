TV Q&A: 'Dog' dealing with loss and illness

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: We've been watching old episodes of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" on Justice Network. Beth, his wife, was so pretty. Let us know about her death. And is Dog ill now?

A: Beth Chapman, the wife of Duane "Dog" Chapman, died in June 2019 after a recurrence of throat cancer. Her final days were chronicled on the series "Dog's Most Wanted." A mid-January profile of Chapman in the New York Times said that after Beth's death Dog suffered a pulmonary embolism. Since then he has worked at losing weight and cutting back his smoking. "But sunblock and quitting tanning salons aren't happening," the Times said of the man with "beet-red tanned skin." He still has trouble sleeping and eating well, and he has gout. But the Times reported that Chapman has plans for another TV show and wants to write a book about Beth. As for the scandal around his use of a racial slur, he is still apologizing for it, telling the Times that "I was wrong."

