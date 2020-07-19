TV Q&A: Do actors get paid for reaired shows?

A: Quite a few readers lamented the cancellation of the drama. As I mentioned before, the ratings were disappointing. And NBC had tried to bring viewers to it, for example with a special preview following the season finale of "This Is Us." But it still did not draw enough. (My wife and I gave up after two episodes.) Still, if you want to let NBC know your feelings, it has an online feedback system at www.nbc.com/contact-us.

Q: The new "Magnum P.I." has an actor named Tim Kang who plays Katsumoto. We saw him on another show years back. Was it "The Mentalist"? And will "Magnum" be back?

A: Good memory. Kang's CBS bio lists many credits but says he "is perhaps best known to television audiences for his role as Detective Kimball Cho on 'The Mentalist.' "And yes, "Magnum" has been picked up for another season.

Q: On "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" there was a talented actor named Vincent D'Onofrio. Can you tell us what happened to him? We have never seen him on another show since then.