TV Q&A: 'Days of Our Lives' stuck in limbo

Q: I've read an article that said "Days of our Lives" producers have canceled all their actors' contracts and this may mean the end of this soap opera in 2020. Is there any truth to this? The show also fast-forwarded their whole story one year ahead. What's going on?

A: The series, which has been on the air since 1965, certainly seems to be in a difficult spot (and one that could change any day). At this writing, "Days" is not canceled. But, as TVLine said in breaking the news about the actors' contracts, "Days" distributor Sony and NBC are negotiating a new deal, and there's no guarantee the network will keep the show going. In the meantime, Corday Productions, which makes the show, has announced a production hiatus and released the actors from their contracts.

Daytime soaps have been endangered for a long time, with only four currently on networks: "Days," ABC's "General Hospital" and CBS's "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful." The time-jump on "Days" looks like an attempt to liven things up creatively, and ratings-wise. The contracts being dropped is a way to save money if the show is renewed. One insider told TVLine that the actors can now be asked to take a lower salary if offered new contracts.