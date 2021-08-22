TV Q&A: Country singer followed unusual path to success

You have questions. I have some answers, with much music in mind.
Q: What happened to K.T. Oslin? She was a beautiful singer.
A: Oslin died in December 2020 at the age of 78, reportedly following a long battle with Parkinson’s disease and recent COVID-19 diagnosis. She was indeed a fine singer, songwriter and conveyer of humor, pathos and wisdom. (I am listening to my copy of her greatest hits collection “Songs from an Aging Sex Bomb” as I write this.) The winner of Grammys and other awards was “born Kay Toinette Oslin in Crossett, Arkansas in 1942,” said Billboard, and “had an unusual path to country stardom. Performing in folk acts in the '60s and starring in theatrical productions in the '70s, it wasn't until she was well into her 40s that she found major success as a country singer, following her discovery in Nashville by producer Harold Shedd during the mid-'80s.” Hits followed including “Hold Me,” “Hey Bobby,” “Come Next Monday” and her signature song, “ ‘80s Ladies,” which made her the first woman songwriter to win the CMA Award for Song of the Year. She also acted, including in the country-themed movie “The Thing Called Love.”
Q: There is a terrific song at the end of the movie “Human Capital.” Would you happen to know its name and artist?
A: The song is called “Heartbeating” by the band Bodies of Water. “Human Capital,” for those of you tuning in late, is a 2019 movie starring Liev Schreiber and Marisa Tomei; it’s a reworking of “Il capitale umano,” a 2013 Italian film. And speaking of remakes …
Q: I am a longtime fan of Raymond Burr’s “Perry Mason” (1958-66). Was the executive producer, Gail Patrick Jackson, the same as the actress, Gail Patrick, who appeared in such movies as “My Man Godfrey” with William Powell and Carole Lombard?
A: Yes. Ephraim Katz’s “The Film Encyclopedia” notes that Patrick was “particularly effective in cold, often nasty ‘other woman’ roles.” She quit acting in the late 1940s following her (third) marriage to Thomas Cornwall Jackson, who was also the literary agent of Erle Stanley Gardner, the novelist who had created the Perry Mason character. The Jacksons made a deal with Gardner for a “Perry Mason” TV series, where Gail Jackson was executive producer — the rare woman in that role in those days. The Jacksons divorced in 1969, says the encyclopedia. Gail Patrick Jackson died of leukemia in 1980.
