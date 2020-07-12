TV Q&A: 'Council of Dads' won't be returning

Q: My family used to watch Craig T. Nelson's show "The District." Great writing, acting, stories. There was an actress, I think her name was Elizabeth Marvel. I believe I did see her on a "Law & Order: SVU," but would like to know if she's still acting.

A: She is. Besides playing Nancy Parras on "The District" in 2000-04, and Rita Calhoun in more than a dozen "SVU" episodes, she has had significant roles in the TV series "Manifest," "Homeland," "House of Cards," "Person of Interest," "Fargo" and more. Movie appearances include "Lincoln," "Gifted" and the remake of "True Grit." And there has been theater work, for example in a Broadway production of "King Lear" starring Glenda Jackson.

A recent question and answer about the old "Andy Griffith Show" apparently prompted a slew of other questions about the comedy. I've combined the questions and answers below.

Q: In all the shows I've watched I have not seen a single mention of Opie's mom or whatever happened to her. Am I missing one where this is explained?

Before Barney started dating Thelma Lou, he had some sort of girlfriend named Juanita. Did she ever make it on to the screen, or did she just appear off camera by phone?