TV Q&A: Coronavirus made TV debut in 2003

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Assuming the current virus, COVID-19, is new, why did the coronavirus appear in an episode of "Law & Order" from 2003? The virus was found in a container in a car driven by an employee from a lab.

A: "There are many coronaviruses," says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, "including some that commonly cause mild upper-respiratory tract illnesses" as well as scarier forms such as SARS and COVID-19. The term "coronavirus" dates back to 1968. For you science students, it is defined in the Oxford English Dictionary as "any member of a group (formerly a genus) of enveloped, single-stranded RNA viruses which have prominent projections from the envelope and are pathogens of humans, other mammals, and birds, typically causing gastrointestinal, respiratory, or neurological disease." COVID-19 is an abbreviation of the World Health Organization's official name: coronavirus disease 2019, after the year it was first identified.

Q: In the late '50s or early '60s I watched a movie called "Vanity Fair," which I believe was an adaptation of the novel by William Makepeace Thackeray. Recently I had the pleasure of reading the novel and am wondering if there is a recent movie that better presents the novel.