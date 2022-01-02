TV Q&A: Commercial's cats are mostly real, not CGI

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: A TV commercial for Chevy trucks showing that the tailgate can be used as a workspace also involves a cat. This cat does things that a dog would do. Is this a real cat or is it CGI? I know my cat would never do any of those things.

A: "There are certain ingredients in a lot of truck commercials: a man, a truck and a dog. We wanted to disrupt that formula," Commonwealth/McCann North America creative lead Gary Pascoe told advertising website Muse by Clio. To dramatize the truck feature, it had the cat named Walter “doing something surprising as well."

But it took nine cats to accomplish that, Pascoe told the site. “Each cat had a specific unique ability: jumping into a truck, busting through a door, coming out of water. The real cats performed so well, we ended up using very little CGI.”

Q: What happened to Dr. Pimple Popper (Dr. Lee)? It has disappeared.