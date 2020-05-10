TV Q&A: Comments forced Matthews out at MSNBC

Oh, there were fans. Cooper told Andy Dehnart of the Reality Blurred website in 2015 that every crowd he ran into had a "Mole" fan but "if there were more of them, maybe there would still be a show. ... (T)he fact that it's only one is indicative of why it's not on the air, I think." Cooper said one problem was that it was complex, confusing show -- that even he, the host, "was confused at times by it."

A: There were indeed plans about a decade ago for a new version of "The Thin Man," originally a Dashiell Hammett crime novel about married couple Nick and Nora Charles; the book was inspired at least in part by Hammett's relationship with writer Lillian Hellman. Powell and Loy played the couple in six movies; there was also a TV series in the '50s. As early as 2010, Depp reportedly expressed interest in a new "Thin Man" film; director Rob Marshall came on board, too. But by 2012, there was still no Nora to go with Depp's Nick, Marshall was eyeing a screen version of "Into the Woods" and, as Indiewire noted, Depp had recently had the box-office disappointment of "Dark Shadows." So Deadline.com broke the news that the studio was "pumping the brakes" on "The Thin Man." Since then, Marshall has directed "Into the Woods" and "Mary Poppins Returns," Depp has been in many different productions -- and "The Thin Man" is still in limbo.