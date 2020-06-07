TV Q&A: Cinemax's 'Warrior' is coming back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: There was a show on Cinemax last year (2019) called "Warrior" that I thoroughly enjoyed but, I haven't seen it come back on the air yet. Would you happen to know what happened to it and whether or not it will be back?

A: Based on writings by martial-arts legend Bruce Lee, the series has been picked up for a second season on Cinemax. A May announcement did not include a return date, though some reports have it coming back in October.

Q: I love Roma Downey, Della Reese and John Dye on "Touched by an Angel." Could you please tell me how they are doing today?

A: Two of those three stars from 1994-2003 CBS drama have passed away: John Dye in 2011 and Della Reese in 2017. Roma Downey is still acting. But in recent years, and often in collaboration with husband Mark Burnett, she has made a bigger mark making Christian media, such as the miniseries "The Bible" and "Son of God," and the website Lightworkers Media (lightworkers.com).

Q: Can you tell me what was the TV show many years ago about a man who had perfect blood allowing him to never be sick and some rich guy who was sick kept trying to hunt him down? We could use that man today.