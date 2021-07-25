TV Q&A: 'Chicago' lineup will be back for fall

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Will they continue the series “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.”? These are great series and should be continued.

A: NBC’s lineup for the fall will have all three shows in its “One Chicago” lineup on Wednesday night. And they are just one part of the programming empire of producer Dick Wolf. He will also have all three NBC shows on Thursday night with the new “Law & Order: For the Defense" and returning series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” If that is not enough Wolf for you, over at CBS his programs will fill Tuesday nights in the fall with “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and another new series, “FBI: International.” (Before you “NCIS” fans panic, that show will be back — only on Mondays instead of Tuesdays.) And those are just the highest-profile parts of Wolf's operation. which includes shows on broadcast, cable and streaming services.

Q: One of my favorite shows was "Ed" in the early 2000's, starring Tom Cavanagh, Julie Bowen, Justin Long, etc. Is this show streaming anywhere? I can’t find it.