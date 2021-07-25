TV Q&A: 'Chicago' lineup will be back for fall

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: Will they continue the series “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.”? These are great series and should be continued.
A: NBC’s lineup for the fall will have all three shows in its “One Chicago” lineup on Wednesday night. And they are just one part of the programming empire of producer Dick Wolf. He will also have all three NBC shows on Thursday night with the new “Law & Order: For the Defense" and returning series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” If that is not enough Wolf for you, over at CBS his programs will fill Tuesday nights in the fall with “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and another new series, “FBI: International.” (Before you “NCIS” fans panic, that show will be back — only on Mondays instead of Tuesdays.) And those are just the highest-profile parts of Wolf's operation. which includes shows on broadcast, cable and streaming services.
Q: One of my favorite shows was "Ed" in the early 2000's, starring Tom Cavanagh, Julie Bowen, Justin Long, etc. Is this show streaming anywhere? I can’t find it.
A: Fans of the 2000-2004 comedy-drama have long lamented its lack of reruns. (I miss it, too, if only so I can argue yet again that Ed should have ended up with Molly, not Carol.) As for why, executive producer Rob Burnett told Vulture.com several years ago that he did not know exactly why the show was unavailable on disc or streaming — but music rights might have been one problem, along with a complicated ownership situation where two competing studios, Paramount and NBCUniversal, each had a piece of the show. (One might then hope for it to be streaming on Paramount+ or NBC’s Peacock, but neither streamer has it so far.) There are episodes on YouTube, although the picture and sound were not great on the ones I sampled.
Q: There was a TV show called “Chesapeake Shores” on the Hallmark channel. It has not been on for quite some time. Has it been permanently canceled?
A: No. New episodes begin on Aug. 15. You can see a preview trailer here: www.hallmarkchannel.com/chesapeake-shores/videos/preview-chesapeake-shores-august-15.
Q: Will “This Is Us,” one of my favorite shows, be back this season?
A: Yes, but don’t look for it in the fall. NBC is holding it for midseason in order to give the show a “largely uninterrupted run” of episodes. And the upcoming season, the show’s sixth, will be the last — just as series creator Dan Fogelman reportedly planned long ago.
