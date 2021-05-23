TV Q&A: 'Call Me Kat' picked up for second season

A: Jones, an established actress before her work on the 1964-66 comedy, continued to work in films and on TV until her death from cancer in 1983. Loring later had a three-year run on “As the World Turns” as Cricket Montgomery but also dealt with personal problems and some breaks from acting; her most recent screen credit on the Internet Movie Database is from 2015. Saying he was typecast as Pugsley, Weatherwax basically gave up acting but worked behind the scenes, including as a set builder; he died of a heart attack in 2014.

Q: Did the four women on “The Golden Girls” get along with each other? They certainly acted like they did!

A: Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty certainly had a long working relationship on the 1985-1992 sitcom, with White, McClanahan and Getty continuing on the sequel series, “The Golden Palace,” in 1992-93. But as much as they apparently respected each other on-camera, it was not always happy times among them. White, for one, has said that “Bea was not fond of me” and has speculated that her positive attitude got on Arthur’s nerves. White, by the way, turned 99 in January and is the last surviving star of the show.

Q: On “NCIS,” what ever happened to McGee’s and Palmer’s wives?

A: You may have missed an episode where we learned that Palmer’s wife Breena had died of COVID-19. McGee’s wife Delilah is still around although we only occasionally see Margo Harshman, the actress portraying her. She has seemed such a strong presence since her first appearance in 2013, I was surprised to discover Harshman has been in only 16 episodes total. But that does include a telecast in January.

