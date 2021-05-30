TV Q&A: 'Bosch' coming back for a final season

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: Could you tell me what’s happening with "Bosch” on Amazon Prime? I absolutely love this show! I read that it was coming back for one final season, but I haven’t seen anything since.
A: The seventh and final season of the series inspired by Michael Connelly’s novels will arrive on Prime on June 25. Amazon describes the eight-episode season this way: “Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novel ‘The Burning Room’ (2014) and the real arson case that inspired it, the seventh and final season of Prime Video’s Bosch puts Detective Harry Bosch’s famous motto center stage: ‘Everybody counts or nobody counts.’ When a ten-year-old girl dies in an arson fire, Detective Harry Bosch risks everything to bring her killer to justice despite opposition from powerful forces. The highly charged, politically sensitive case forces Bosch to face a grueling dilemma of how far he is willing to go to achieve justice.”
Q: I always thought “The Godfather Part III” ended with a solid lead-in for Andy Garcia as the new Don. Was there ever any talk about a fourth movie?
A: Oh, yes. In a 2020 New York Times interview, Garcia said, “Not a week goes by that someone doesn’t come to me and say, Hey, man, where’s ‘Godfather IV’? I say, I’ll let you know when I get the call.” By all accounts, a key figure in a fourth film would have been Garcia’s character from the third film, the son of Sonny Corleone (James Caan in the first “Godfather”). There would also have been a story about the young Sonny, and reports had Leonardo DiCaprio playing that role. Still, the movie never got past talking, and, while writer-director Francis Coppola not long ago reworked the third film into “Mario Puzo’s The Godfather Coda,” Coppola has said he would not make a fourth film. But Paramount, which owns the “Godfather” rights, well might someday.
Q: I enjoyed the PBS series “Victoria” that ran from 2016 to 2019. I thought it ended rather abruptly. Will there be more of Victoria’s life?
A: That is a nagging question akin to the one about “Godfather IV.” A fourth season of the series about Queen Victoria has been ordered, but it has yet to start production. PBS’s “Masterpiece” website says only, “The series is currently on hiatus, and unfortunately, we don’t have any additional information to share at this time.” Jenna Coleman, who plays Victoria, said in a January interview with a British publication that “we are in the process of discussing it at the moment and timelines.” But she worried about “too much story” – how long the 35-year-old actress could play the long-reigning monarch. Some have wondered if the series would need a strategy similar to that for “The Crown,” in which several actresses have played Queen Elizabeth II as she aged. But, again, the short answer now to “Victoria’s” future is that we don’t know much.
Reach Rich Heldenfels at P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.