TV Q&A: 'Bosch' coming back for a final season

A: That is a nagging question akin to the one about “Godfather IV.” A fourth season of the series about Queen Victoria has been ordered, but it has yet to start production. PBS’s “Masterpiece” website says only, “The series is currently on hiatus, and unfortunately, we don’t have any additional information to share at this time.” Jenna Coleman, who plays Victoria, said in a January interview with a British publication that “we are in the process of discussing it at the moment and timelines.” But she worried about “too much story” – how long the 35-year-old actress could play the long-reigning monarch. Some have wondered if the series would need a strategy similar to that for “The Crown,” in which several actresses have played Queen Elizabeth II as she aged. But, again, the short answer now to “Victoria’s” future is that we don’t know much.