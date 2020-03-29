TV Q&A: 'Blindspot' back for a final season

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: We like "Blindspot" and have not seen anything about its return. Is it coming back?

A: The thriller will be back with its fifth and final season, but I have not seen an airdate yet. While the network says "midseason" on its media site, published reports have put it at this summer, and with 13 episodes in this concluding go-round.

Q: Will there be a third season of "The New Pope" on HBO?

A: Possibly. While the network has not yet renewed the drama, series creator Paolo Sorrentino has thought about completing the trilogy that started with "The Young Pope" and "The New Pope." He told IndieWire: "I have another season in my mind. I don't know if I will do that. I should find time to do that, and I should convince HBO in order to do that. I have a new idea for a third season, but it's a crazy, crazy idea so I don't know if it's easy to realize. It's an idea completely outside the Vatican -- it's really different."

Q: Brendan Fraser has apparently deserted Hollywood and his fans with his decision to curtail his movie career. He is a natural and I especially enjoyed his role in the remake of "Journey to the Center of the Earth." Any chance to he could be persuaded to return to Hollywoodland?

