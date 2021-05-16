TV Q&A: 'Black Lightning' star got new body

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: What happened to the young actress who played Lightning on the TV show “Black Lightning”? She was replaced with someone who doesn’t even resemble her.

A: The superhero series has indeed changed actresses playing Jennifer Pierce aka Lightning, from original cast member China Anne McClain to Laura Kariuki. McClain decided before the beginning of this, the fourth and final season, to leave the series and the show wrote in a transition, where Jennifer’s body had to be reconstituted after an explosion. As EW.com noted, the show said the reconstitution process found Jennifer’s genes express themselves in a new way, leading to the changed appearance.

McClain, by the way, made her decision to depart before it was clear that the current season would be the last. She reportedly did not have a problem with the show or its makers, but she decided to focus on “God’s work.” Show business, she said, “is an illusion. This industry for what it is and everything that people look to and praise, it's not important."

Q: What happened to the lady – I don’t know her real name – who played Sonja Percy on “NCIS: New Orleans”? She’s not there anymore.