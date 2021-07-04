TV Q&A: Bishop's departure one of many 'NCIS' changes

Q: I have been watching. "The Nevers” on HBO. The series ended with the first part of a story but a second part was never shown. Will there be a continuation of this series and when?

A: The fantasy series ended a run of six episodes with one called “True,” which served as what’s known these days as a midseason finale – that is, an episode that leads into an extended break within a season, usually with a cliffhanger. There are six more episodes to this first season, but I have not seen an airdate for them. And it may be 2022 before more episodes aired, as production had to deal with the impact of the pandemic and a major off-camera change in the departure of series creator Joss Whedon. (Whedon blamed exhaustion for his leaving, while others noted he had been accused of bad behavior on other projects such as “Justice League.”)

Finally, a correction.

Q: I bet that I'm not the only Elvis fan who will be filling your email inbox with the correction that Elvis dyed his hair blond for “Kissing Cousins” and not “Double Trouble.”

A: Yes, several readers caught that mistake. It came up last week in a discussion of Lee Majors, Elvis and their friendship. Here’s a Majors quote I found and managed to mentally garble: Elvis “called me ‘Double Trouble,’ because they did a movie where he was playing cousins (“Kissin’ Cousins”) and he had to play a blonde, so he played two parts and had to dye his hair blonde for the one part. And his Memphis Mafia kept teasing him: “You look like that guy on ‘The Big Valley,’ Heath Barkley!” Which was a Majors role.

