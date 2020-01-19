TV Q&A: 'Better Call Saul' back from break

Q: What happened to the handsome Frenchman who was on "Dancing with the Stars" some years ago? He almost won the mirror ball but lost to a little blonde gal who had been in the Olympics. He was on a sitcom, I believe, but I have not seen him after that.

A: You remember Gilles Marini, a model and actor who famously showed all his stuff in the first "Sex and the City" movie. He was on "Dancing with the Stars" twice, finishing second to gymnast Shawn Johnson in the eighth season in 2009 and sixth in the "all-stars" season in 2012. He has acted often on television, including extensive stints on "Brothers & Sisters," "2 Broke Girls," "Devious Maids," "The Bold and the Beautiful" and, not too long ago, "Days of Our Lives." You can also find him on Twitter and Instagram.

Q: I just finished watching all seven seasons of "The West Wing" on Netflix. It ended with Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen) ending his time as president and Matt Santos taking over. Was anything ever done to continue the series or start a spinoff? I really wanted to see what was going to happen next.