TV Q&A: Are 'Shark Tank' deals successful?

A: That was a segment of "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" called "Final Escape." In fact, it's two segments. It was first done in 1964 for the original Hitchcock series with Edd Byrnes (yes, Kookie from "77 Sunset Strip") as the convict. When it was redone in 1985 as part of a Hitchcock TV revival, the genders were switched so the main character was a woman played by Season Hubley.

A: No. And it may be the show didn't, either. When the series was canceled last year, executive producer Brian Tanen told TVLIne.com that "We left it with a number of possible suspects. It felt like half of the cast was angry with him -- Gigi, Mrs. P, the stepdaughters, Felix and Mateo. We were really hopeful that we could do a Season 2 and play out that question. I've toyed a lot with various ideas about who it could have been, but honestly, I keep changing my mind. I really like the idea that someone is arrested who did not do the crime and a lot of Season 2 would be about trying to clear their name." He did not offer any other hints, adding that "somewhere deep in my heart, I'm hopeful that there's life for the show -- if not on ABC then possibly on another platform." But so far that has not happened.