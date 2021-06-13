TV Q&A: 'Animal Kingdom' coming back for sixth season

A: TNT has set the arrival of the fifth season for July 11. But that’s not the final one: there will be a sixth season to wrap up the series. As for what the fifth holds, here’s a taste from TNT: “Pope (Shawn Hatosy), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary) and J (Finn Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Cody family’s struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson, whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf (played by Leila George) is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.”