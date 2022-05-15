TV Q&A: 'American Rust' fans left hanging

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Is “American Rust” ever going to continue? There were so many cliffhangers left.

A: And hanging they remain. Showtime decided not to continue the series beyond its first season. While he admired it, TV critic Rob Owen on Triblive.com noted that critics as a whole had not reacted well to the show (which has a measly 27% rating on Rotten Tomatoes) and that there was “a decided lack of buzz surrounding the series.”

Q: My husband and I don't normally like sitcoms. But we fell in love with "Ghosts.” And then when it was followed by "B Positive.” I like it even more than "Ghosts.” So, what happened to it?!!!

A: “B Positive” has completed its second season on CBS. There’s no official word at this writing about a third season, although the show’s makers have plans. Executive producer Chuck Lorre told TVLine that “there is the hope for a Season 3 exploring a genuine relationship between Gina and Drew. There are [still going to be] life-and-death issues that are inevitable among the residents of Valley Hills … and we also have built in this ongoing, cutthroat competition with Golden Horizons, this threat from a corporate entity.”

As for “Ghosts,” it has already been renewed for a second season in 2022-23.

Q: My wife and I have discovered Netflix and have been able to watch four years of “Chicago Fire” there. Recently I saw a “Chicago Fire” episode elsewhere and I think I saw it was from year 10 of the series. Can you tell us if Netflix will eventually put on more episodes?

A: I don’t know if Netflix will get more, but telecasts of the NBC series sprawl across broadcast, cable and streaming. On streaming alone, episodes from the 10 seasons of "Chicago Fire" so far are on NBC-related Peacock (which has free and fee-based versions) and the first eight seasons are on the free, ad-supported streaming service Freevee (formerly IMDb TV). You can also find some episodes from the current, 10th season on Hulu.

Q: I found my old MP3 player loaded with songs I love, and one was “It’s Easy for You,” which Elvis Presley did on one of his albums. What I could not find was, where did it originate? Was it written for an Andrew Lloyd Webber play, maybe? It’s got to be a show tune.

A: You were on the right track. The song was by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, but it was not from a show. Instead, it was a stand-alone song whose first recording was reportedly on “Moody Blue,” the last Elvis album released in his lifetime.

Reach Rich Heldenfels at P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.

