TV Q&A: Alba starring in Fox's 'L.A's Finest'

Q: I remember during the summer, Fox heavily promoted a new cop-buddy show with Jessica Alba, called "L.A.'s Finest," or so I thought. Now when I watch "L.A.'s Finest," it's not a comedy buddy show, and Alba doesn't seem to be in it. What am I missing, and where is Alba?

A: There is indeed a show on Fox called "L.A.'s Finest," and it does costar Jessica Alba. She and Gabrielle Union play police partners operating in what Fox called "the universe of the Jerry Bruckheimer 'Bad Boys' franchise." That is, Union's character, Syd Burnett, is the sister of Marcus Burnett, Martin Lawrence's character in the "Bad Boys" movies. (Union first played Syd in "Bad Boys II.") The TV show aspires to the action-and-comedy mix of those movies, even in details. Alba's character is Nancy McKenna, i.e. the partners are named Syd and Nancy — an allusion to the notorious Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen. And the episode titles are all taken from the names of movies.

The two seasons of the series premiered on Spectrum TV's Originals on Demand channel, where you can still find both seasons. Fox picked up the rights for broadcast, to fill one of the gaps caused by pandemic-related production delays. It has been airing the first season but has not yet scheduled the second.