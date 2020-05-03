TV Q&A: 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D' making comeback

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: What happened to the final season of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."? I've been waiting and looking for it.
A: The adventure series will be back on May 27 for its seventh and final season. Here's what ABC is saying about it: "Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world."
Q: I watched "The Price is Right" recently and saw something curious. The credits indicated the director and executive producer was Adam Sandler. Is that the former "SNL" cast member?
A: No. Same name, different people. The "SNL" Sandler has, of course, gone on to a big movie career including his much-praised performance in the film "Uncut Gems." According to CBS, the "Price is Right" Sandler "has spent the past 25 years with the show, serving as the show's Director for the last seven, and in numerous producing roles prior to becoming Co-Executive Producer last year. He has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Directing in a Game Show."
Q: Will the TV series "Deputy" return anytime soon?
A: No. The Fox drama starring Stephen Dorff has completed its first season and there are no plans for a second. Variety noted that the ratings for the show were all right to begin with but declined over the show's run.
Q: I am a fan of "The Good Doctor." The season finale gave me the impression that it was the last show, period. Will it be back next season?
A: Yes, it will be back. But -- no spoilers here -- there have been big changes in the characters and the new season should have plenty of emotional turns.
Q: Did Rhoda divorce Joe on "Rhoda"? I know they separated but they never said what happened.
A: Actually, they did. In the first episode of the show's fourth season, Rhoda (Valerie Harper) gets a letter from her lawyer, which says that her divorce is final.
Q: I have been binge-watching "Better Call Saul" and in the fourth season there was a great segment with no dialogue but background music playing "something stupid like I love you." Another segment had a song saying "big rock candy mountain." Where and when have I heard these songs before?
A: "Somethin' Stupid" (which, as "Something Stupid," is the name of the episode) was originally a hit duet by father-and-daughter Frank and Nancy Sinatra in 1967. The version used on "Better Call Saul" was by the band Lola Marsh and, according to Rolling Stone, commissioned especially for the TV show. "The Big Rock Candy Mountain" was often recorded, and the show used one of the best-known versions, by singer-actor Burl Ives.
Q: Your answers regarding "Sea Hunt" made me think of a show from my youth: "My Mother the Car," where a fellow buys an old car which is possessed by his mother. When did that air and who starred in it? Did they do anything else after this show?
A: "My Mother the Car," often mentioned as an example of the worst that television has offered, originally aired on NBC for a single season in 1965-66. Jerry Van Dyke starred as Dave Crabtree, whose 1928 Porter automobile talked to him _ in the voice of his mother (Ann Sothern). Jerry Van Dyke, the brother of Dick Van Dyke, worked often, including as Luther Van Dam on the comedy "Coach" (1989-97). He received four Emmy nominations as best supporting actor in a comedy series for that role. Ann Sothern was already a multiple Emmy nominee for her series "Private Secretary" and "The Ann Sothern Show" by the time "My Mother the Car" aired. Her long career also included a best-supporting-actress Oscar nomination for her performance in "The Whales of August" in 1987. She died in 2001 at the age of 92. Jerry Van Dyke was 86 when he died in 2018.
Reach Rich Heldenfels at P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.
