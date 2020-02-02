TV Q&A: 'Agent' has long list of TV credits

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Do you have any info on the actor who plays Aaron Rodgers'/Patrick Mahomes' "agent" in the State Farm commercials? He's funny.

A: That's David Haydn-Jones playing Gabe Gabriel, the sports agent competing with State Farm agents for the attention of Rodgers and Mahomes. The Canadian actor is also known for a recurring role on the series "Supernatural" and for a long list of credits you can find on IMDB.com. If you like his performance in the State Farm TV ads, the company also has tweets Haydn-Jones' in-character commentaries. Or you can just follow him on Twitter, @davidhaydnjones.

Q: I do enjoy all the "NCIS" shows on CBS, but I'm missing "God Friended Me" on Sunday night, which was a refreshing change of pace from many of the others. Can you tell me if it has been moved? Is it still in one of the main time slots?

A: When big events come to television, a couple of things happen. One is that competing networks preempt their regular programming or put on reruns, rather than risk a new episode getting missed while people watch the big event. And, of course, the network with the big event preempts its regular shows to make room.

