TV Q&A: Actress left series to focus on family

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I tuned into “The Resident” recently and heard about Nic’s accident and saw what happened next. So sad. Has that actress left the program for another job or what?

A: Emily VanCamp, who played Nic on the Fox medical drama for four seasons, told Deadline.com that it was changing priorities after the recent birth of her daughter that led to her deciding to leave the show — and her character being killed.

“I spent so many years on network television,” said VanCamp, whose previous series credits include “Everwood,” “Brothers & Sisters” and “Revenge.” “But then suddenly priorities shifted. I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life — in every person’s life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show.” She was clear that this did not involve dissatisfaction with the series, which she said she had loved doing.