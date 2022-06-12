TV Q&A: Actress had lock on 'Julie' role

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: We thoroughly enjoyed the HBO Max series “Julia” and thought Sarah Lancashire was outstanding in the title role. Did the producers of “Julia” see her as a potential for this role possibly based on other work, or did she just go to a casting call and win the role?

A: Lancashire has such an impressive resume on stage and screen that Vanity Fair recently called her “the British acting treasure.” (Readers here may know her from the productions “Last Tango in Halifax” and “Happy Valley,” among others.) The makers of “Julia” had a long list of possible actors to play Julia Child — at one point Joan Cusack was planned — and Lancashire was on the list, sent the show’s pilot script and asked to audition. As Vanity Fair put it, she hadn’t auditioned in decades because as a young actor “I was so hopeless in auditioning.” But this part was interesting enough to get her to fly to Los Angeles for an audition. And she was so good, the show and the network concluded “It was Sarah or nothing," showrunner Chris Keyser said. But it was Sarah, the show is really something, and a second season has been ordered.

Q: I just watched the season finale of “Bull,” and it looks like Jason Bull has quit. Does that mean the show won't be coming back?

A: Several readers were surprised by the events in the May 26 episodes of the Michael Weatherly drama. As has been reported (and mentioned here before), “Bull” came to an end this season, with that May 26 episode serving as a series finale. Weatherly said back in January “I’ve decided it’s time to pursue new creative challenges and bring (Bull’s) story to a close.” The show had also had several off-camera problems — including the settling of a sexual harassment suit — and the ratings had reportedly declined.

Q: I am so sad to hear that the reboot of “Magnum P.I.” was canceled by CBS after four seasons. This is such a great show. Is there any chance it would be picked up for more seasons by a different network or streaming service?

A: The series with Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum is reportedly being shopped around to other programmers. While the series was popular, as Deadline.com reported, this “was a business, not a creative decision, after the two sides could not come to an agreement on the license fee as lower overall linear ratings have been pushing down on what networks are willing to spend on shows.” Adding to the problem was that “Magnum” came not from CBS’s studio but from Universal, and the network had “bruising negotiations” with Universal over deals for the three “FBI” series and “The Equalizer.” Those shows were must-haves for CBS, Deadline reported. “Magnum,” not so much.

