TV Q&A: 'A Million Little Things' character scaled back

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: Why was the character Delilah on “A Million Little Things” written off? I enjoyed her character and storyline.
A: Here’s an explanation from TVLine about the status of Delilah, played by Stephanie Szostak: “Series creator/executive producer DJ Nash confirms to TVLine that Stephanie Szostak, who has been a series regular since Season 1, will be a recurring guest star in Season 4. The change, he explains, comes as a result of Canada’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers entering the country. ('A Million Little Things" shoots in Vancouver, British Columbia. Szostak lives in Connecticut.)” That led first to her being written out of most of the third season, the TVLine report said. When it came time to start the fourth season, Szostak asked not to be in all the episodes so she could be with her family more in Connecticut, and her status and storyline changed.
Q: I am a huge fan of the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.” I have cut out cable TV, but I stream Paramount+. I am afraid the new season of “Yellowstone” will not be on Paramount+ and I don't want to miss premiere.
A: Streaming rights to TV shows can be unpredictable, and “Yellowstone” is one such case. While the fourth season of the series is on Paramount Network, the streaming rights belong to Peacock, the NBC-backed streamer. Peacock has the first three seasons of the Kevin Costner drama and the rights to the fourth. But, at this writing, it apparently will not start carrying the fourth season until it has completed airing on Paramount Network.
Q: I am wondering about “Resident Alien.” It only aired for eight episodes, I believe. I thought it was really funny. Whatever happened to it? Was it not picked up to continue? Please let me know.
A: The Syfy series starring Alan Tudyk drew plenty of admirers for its 10-episode first season – enough that the network has ordered a second. Syfy says that season will arrive soon but has not announced an airdate at this writing.
Q: I'm hooked on the shows “Archer” and “What We Do in the Shadows” and recently the season finales happened for both shows. Were these series finale or, as I hope, just season enders?
A: Both shows have been renewed for another season – “Archer” for its 13th and “Shadows” for its fourth. The animated “Archer” has a big challenge looming since one of its key voice actors, Jessica Walter, passed away in March. The series bid farewell to Walter in its Season 12 finale by having her character, Malory Archer, retire.
Reach Rich Heldenfels at P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.