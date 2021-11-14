TV Q&A: 'A Million Little Things' character scaled back

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Why was the character Delilah on “A Million Little Things” written off? I enjoyed her character and storyline.

A: Here’s an explanation from TVLine about the status of Delilah, played by Stephanie Szostak: “Series creator/executive producer DJ Nash confirms to TVLine that Stephanie Szostak, who has been a series regular since Season 1, will be a recurring guest star in Season 4. The change, he explains, comes as a result of Canada’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers entering the country. ('A Million Little Things" shoots in Vancouver, British Columbia. Szostak lives in Connecticut.)” That led first to her being written out of most of the third season, the TVLine report said. When it came time to start the fourth season, Szostak asked not to be in all the episodes so she could be with her family more in Connecticut, and her status and storyline changed.

Q: I am a huge fan of the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.” I have cut out cable TV, but I stream Paramount+. I am afraid the new season of “Yellowstone” will not be on Paramount+ and I don't want to miss premiere.